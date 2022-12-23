Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,219 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

FTNT stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

