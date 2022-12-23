MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.40-0.46 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MLKN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 14.1 %

MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.50. MillerKnoll has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.48%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In related news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

