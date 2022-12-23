Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 607,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,936,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

CVX opened at $172.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $115.41 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.