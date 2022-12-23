MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.98-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.50. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.72.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Andrea Owen bought 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,899.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $186,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

