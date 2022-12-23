Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $6.16 Million Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at $10,219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

NYSE:FCN opened at $155.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,180. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

