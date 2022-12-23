Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,876 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.31%.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

