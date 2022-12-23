Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 8,013 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

