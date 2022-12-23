ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Decreased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ABB in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 146.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

