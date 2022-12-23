LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $120.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

