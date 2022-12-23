VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,960 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $3,041,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,648,794.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $203.43 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.