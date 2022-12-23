Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $226,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,070. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

