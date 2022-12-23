NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 5,318 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,858 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

