LexAurum Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point lowered their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.