Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $527.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $492.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.92.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

