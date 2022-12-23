NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

