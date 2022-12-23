Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.27 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

