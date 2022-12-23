NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after purchasing an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NEE opened at $83.34 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

