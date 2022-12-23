Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ULTA opened at $457.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

