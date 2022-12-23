Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,622,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 93,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $134.48 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

