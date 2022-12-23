Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after buying an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after buying an additional 2,166,385 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after buying an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after buying an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTE opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

