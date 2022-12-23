Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on WAT. Barclays reduced their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT opened at $344.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.98. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $375.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

