NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after purchasing an additional 261,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after purchasing an additional 258,662 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $202.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $216.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

