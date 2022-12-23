AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 25.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in AbbVie by 68.4% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 320,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,897,000 after buying an additional 45,058 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.58. The company has a market cap of $288.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

