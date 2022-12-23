NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day moving average of $238.98.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

