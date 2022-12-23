LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 22.5% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.04.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.