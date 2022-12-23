Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 978.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,731 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

