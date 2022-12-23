NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after acquiring an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

VTI opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

