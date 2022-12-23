NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth $4,226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

NYSE CMA opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.68. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.03%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

