NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 848 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

Progressive stock opened at $128.60 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.09.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

