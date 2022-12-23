Procyon Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.87.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $323.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $699.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

