NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 2.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ABB by 4.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

