NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 167.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.