NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.37.

SHOP stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $145.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

