NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $319.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.81 and its 200-day moving average is $339.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

