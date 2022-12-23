TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.48 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $203.24 million and $8.48 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00070227 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053315 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008024 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022288 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004255 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,804,917,869 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,114,437 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
