MetisDAO Price Hits $16.91 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $74.48 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $16.91 or 0.00100334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014312 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00228191 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.70618048 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,522,016.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “METISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.