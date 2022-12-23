HI Price Tops $0.0190 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. HI has a market cap of $52.46 million and $602,984.67 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014312 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00228191 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02024572 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $629,345.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.