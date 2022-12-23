WOW-token Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $440.56 million and $3.56 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.37 or 0.01473362 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008954 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019604 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00031951 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.50 or 0.01729206 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001076 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04405567 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

