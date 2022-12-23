Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.87 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $71,382.44 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014312 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00228191 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.0157825 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $70,145.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

