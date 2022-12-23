GMX (GMX) Price Tops $46.12

GMX (GMX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. GMX has a total market capitalization of $386.26 million and $8.29 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GMX has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $46.12 or 0.00273685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,779,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,374,213 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

