QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.90 Million (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $97.90 million and approximately $137,249.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00126906 USD and is up 26.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $137,093.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

