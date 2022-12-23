1peco 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,133.14 (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00006557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a total market capitalization of $165.76 million and $1,133.14 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $871.57 or 0.05170282 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00500425 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,998.26 or 0.29650402 BTC.

1peco’s launch date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

