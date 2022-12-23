IPVERSE (IPV) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $36,702.96 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

