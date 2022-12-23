CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.10 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

