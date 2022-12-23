NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 337 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 379,249 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $90.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.