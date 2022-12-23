NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,008 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after purchasing an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18.

