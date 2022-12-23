NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,305 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,225 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,384 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock worth $9,386,554 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $336.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $582.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.54.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

