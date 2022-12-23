NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after acquiring an additional 93,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $208.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.