NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PHM stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

