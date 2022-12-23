Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,256,000 after acquiring an additional 89,895 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $152.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.78.

Insider Activity

Qorvo Price Performance

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $91.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $163.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.